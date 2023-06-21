Airport Board Awards Passenger Terminal Contract

Fairhope, Alabama

June airport authority meeting.



GRANT DEADLINE APPROACHING



The city's Airport Authority voted yesterday to award a construction contact for a new passenger terminal on the east side of the airport to low-bidder Crucible Construction of Spanish Fort, if a minor issue concerning FAA contract requirements can be resolved in time ... or to second-lowest bidder Rolin Construction also of Spanish Fort which has no such issues, if not.

Crucible's bid was about $2.3 million and Rollin's $2.5 million; both were within the projected range according to consulting engineer Jordan Stringfellow (Volkert).

In order to qualify for the $2 million federal grant the grant application must be completed by June 30, Stringfellow said.

Authority chairman Chip Groner was authorized to submit necessary paperwork, assisted by the city's grant consultant.



About $700K matching funds are required from the authority/city, some of which may be reimbursable.

The general public is to have access to the terminal (with the usual security measures), since this is a public airport.

New terminal location.













