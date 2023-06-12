Another Downtown Street To Become One Way?

Fairhope, Alabama

Hazardous turns at Section St.



Aerial view.



PINE STREET



City leaders have begun discussing making Pine Street one way (eastbound) between Section St. and Bancroft to allow for designated truck loading zones for the area and reduce traffic and parking congestion.

Loading zones would be designated to replace the familiar delivery trucks obstructing Section Street now and eliminating turns at Section St. should improve traffic safety, according to mayor Sullivan.

Widening Pine could also allow for sidewalks on both sides, more room for parking, and landscaping (trees, flowers); apparently, some of the businesses have been encroaching on the city right of way there too.







Looking westbound on Pine Street.







Lot lines.





