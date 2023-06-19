Another Speed Bump Coming To East Nichols Avenue

Fairhope, Alabama

Nichols Avenue speed bump approved.



ONE ALREADY THERE



In response to neighborhood residents' request, the city's street/traffic committee approved an additional speed bump for Nichols Avenue roughly halfway between Boothe and Greeno Roads.

This is in addition to the large one installed already at the west end where the Brewery and Hope Farm have a connecting crosswalk across Nichols.



The new one will be the rubber "bolt on" type installed at no charge by the city.



A sidewalk is planned for the road as well, when funding becomes available.

