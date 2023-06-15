Bids Opened For New Airport Passenger Terminal

Fairhope, Alabama

New Terminal bid opening.



SIX RESPONSES



Today at city hall, six contractors submitted bids for construction of a new passenger terminal at the city's Sonny Callahan airport on CR 32.

All were more than the $2 million federal FAA grant received for the project earlier this year; some design changes may be necessary to reduce cost.



The bids ranged from about $2.25 million on the low end, to about $3.1 million on the high end; the Airport Authority's consultant on the project, Jordan Stringfellow of Volkert, will now evaluate the bids for compliance with project specifications, then make a recommendation to the Authority.



Companies submitting bids were: Crucible Construction, J.T. Harrison Construction, Rolin Construction, S.C. Stagner Contracting, Thomas Industries, and White-Spunner Construction.

