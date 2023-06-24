Dog Daycare Kennel Gets Thumbs Down By BOA

Fairhope, Alabama

June 2023 Board of Adjustments



NICHOLS NEIGHBORS OPPOSED

After hearing from numerous residents of the neighborhood who were opposed due to potential barking noise, the city's Board of Adjustments and Appeals denied a special exception to M-1 zoning to allow a dog daycare/kennel business on a vacant lot on Nichols Avenue just east of Greeno Road.

Stoic Equities Properties llc. is the property owner (Grant Reaves, Jeremey Friedman), according to documentation.



Because of the close proximity of residential neighborhoods Hawthorn Glen, Spring Run Place and Wynwood apartments, planning director Simmons had recommended denial. Although M-1 zoning is light industrial, the ordinance also specifies it be "quiet," Simmons said.



When asked by engineer Larry Smith, who represented the owners, where in town would such a facility be appropriate Simmons mentioned the isolated M-1 property at the city's airport, and potentially some B-2 zoned property in the area as well.





Proposed dog kennel.





