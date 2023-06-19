Eastern Shore Choral Society Visits Italy

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 


 



VATICAN CITY IN ROME

Some members of the Eastern Shore Choral Society recently performed in St. Peters Basilica in Rome, Italy. 

"The Eastern Shore Choral Society has been a part of Baldwin County for 30 years.  Since 1992, the ESCS has been committed to bringing amazing choral music to the Eastern Shore.  The Choral Society is a non-auditioned community chorus comprised of members who love to sing, high school age to the young at heart, with a wide variety of musical skills.  The only requirements to be part of the ESCS family is the ability to match pitch, a commitment to attend rehearsals, and have an absolute love of singing. In 2011, the ESCS was composed of 45 singers.  In just 8 years, we’ve grown to over 100 ... ."

Photos provided by Elizabeth Williams.




Comments

Post a Comment