Eastern Shore Choral Society Visits Italy

Fairhope, Alabama
VATICAN CITY IN ROME
Some members of the Eastern Shore Choral Society recently performed in St. Peters Basilica in Rome, Italy.
"The Eastern Shore Choral Society has been a part of Baldwin County for
30 years. Since 1992, the ESCS has been committed to bringing amazing
choral music to the Eastern Shore. The Choral Society
is a non-auditioned community chorus comprised of members who love to
sing, high school age to the young at heart, with a wide variety of
musical skills. The only requirements to be part of the ESCS family is
the ability to match pitch, a commitment to attend rehearsals, and have
an absolute love of singing. In 2011, the ESCS was composed of 45
singers. In just 8 years, we’ve grown to over 100 ... ."
Photos provided by Elizabeth Williams.
