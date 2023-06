Fairhope, Alabama

The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department held a rare open house at its Roy White Station on Thompson Hall Road Saturday where children and their parents got a look at equipment and to try out firefighting techniques.

One thing we learned was that the stuffed animals on fire truck dashboards were used to calm children during accidents, fires, etc.







Ambulance demo.



Stuffed animals on dash for kids.