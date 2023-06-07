Gayfer Residents Finally Getting Their Stop Sign

Fairhope, Alabama

Gayfer Road at Blue Island



SPEEDING ISSUES



After years of trying, residents living along W. Gayfer Road were pleased when the city's Street and Traffic Control Committee finally approved a permanent stop sign on Gayfer Road at the Blue Island Avenue intersection.



Solar powered driver feedback speed indicator signs installed there about a year ago helped some, but speeding is still a big problem there, according to the residents who submitted the petition for the sign.



Stop signs on such "collector" roads are not usually suitable for speed control -- but they have been used on other similar streets around town as a last resort.

Committee members present were mayor Sullivan, councilman Burrell, public works director Johnson, planning director Simmons, and assistant planning director Jeffries. Lt. Hammrick was proxy for police chief Hollinghead.











June 2023 Street/Traffic Committee





