Gayfer Residents Finally Getting Their Stop Sign

Fairhope, Alabama
|Gayfer Road at Blue Island
SPEEDING ISSUES
After years of trying, residents living along W. Gayfer Road were pleased when the city's Street and Traffic Control Committee finally approved a permanent stop sign on Gayfer Road at the Blue Island Avenue intersection.
Solar powered driver feedback speed indicator signs installed there about a year ago helped some, but speeding is still a big problem there, according to the residents who submitted the petition for the sign.
Stop signs on such "collector" roads are not usually suitable for speed control -- but they have been used on other similar streets around town as a last resort.
Committee members present were mayor Sullivan, councilman Burrell, public works director Johnson, planning director Simmons, and assistant planning director Jeffries. Lt. Hammrick was proxy for police chief Hollinghead.
|June 2023 Street/Traffic Committee
