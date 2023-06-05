Important East Fish River Zoning Election Tomorrow

Fairhope, Alabama

District 14 signs.



TURNOUT THE KEY?



A plethora of signs for and against dot the landscape ahead of Tuesday's zoning referendum to be held at the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department on CR 32.

The number of "no" signs seem to outnumber the "yes" ones -- but that is no prediction of outcome, based upon passed experience.

'Yes' signs were distributed by the resident organizers of the referendum but there is no way to tell who is responsible for the others (no identification on signs).

Voter turnout is usually very low for such referendums, so turnout should be key in the outcome.

The district generally runs on the east side of the river from Silver Hill town limits on the north to just south of the Marlow community (Underwood Road).

If it passes, there will be an immediate 180 day pause in new construction (except small residential matters) while the new zoning ordinance/map is developed by a committee of citizens to be selected from the area.

