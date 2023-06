Fairhope, Alabama





South beach park Juneteenth



HOLIDAY MONDAY



Celebrating the end of slavery at south beach park in Fairhope today.

Juneteenth is a combination of the words June and nineteenth. It commemorates the day more than two months after the end of the Civil War – and more than two years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation – when enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas, were informed of their freedom.