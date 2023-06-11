Leaking City Hall Roof Patch Ok'd

Fairhope, Alabama

SHORT TERM SOLUTION



The city council approved a plan to patch the leaking areas of roof at the city hall complex at a cost of $555K, instead of an estimated $1.2 million for a complete replacement because the aging building may have to be be extensively remodeled or replaced in the next few years.

Finishing Solutions Inc. of Pelham Al, was the low bidder to do the repair on 42.5% of the overall roof (23,300 square feet) of areas mostly on the east side as well as the entire canopy overhanging the front.

Some of the engineering/design work is being done "in house" by staff to reduce cost.



The city council chamber itself and the Delchamps meeting room were among those found where roofing was in "poor shape" by a moisture survey conducted last year.

The current roof was installed in 1982, according to public works director Johnson.





Leaking areas hatched. North is up.





