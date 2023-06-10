More Development At Fairhope Airport

Fairhope, Alabama

RDI Hangar



EAST SIDE AIRPORT PROPERTY



Rapid Deployment Inc. of Mobile is the latest company to build a private hangar on land leased from the Airport Authority at the the Sonny Callahan Airport.

RDI specializes in disaster recovery; FEMA is a frequent customer.



After thirty years, the hangar becomes the property of the Authority, unless the ground lease is renewed.

Due to the size of this hanger, two adjacent ground leases were required.

A passenger terminal, fuel farm, and more private hangars are being planned there as well.

