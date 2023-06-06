More Water Finally Coming To Town

Fairhope, Alabama

CR 48 water pipe being installed.

CONSERVATION STILL NEEDED



An impressive $6.4 million, 24-inch diameter water pipeline that got the go-ahead from the city council last November but was delayed by familiar "supply chain" issues is now being installed along CR 48 and CR 33 by low bidder Hemphill Construction Inc.



The project will bring much-needed water from new wells and pumping equipment in the River Park/Marow area to the rapidly-growing east and northeast side of town.

Citizens are still being asked to reduce water usage during hot summer months, especially landscape watering, at least until after the project is completed later in the year.

The new pipe begins at water plant number three and ends at the Fairhope Avenue water tank across from Walmart.

A separate $7.3 million project to expand the treatment/pumping plant itself to handle the higher capacity is progressing as well. Creel Inc. is the contractor for that one.

More new wells are in the planning stages too.







New CR 33 pipe.



Plant #3 upgrades too.





