"Noisy" Speed Bump To Be Removed

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Ingleside Drive.

 BETWEEN FAIRHOPE AVENUE AND MORPHY

After receiving a petition from neighbors, the city's Traffic committee voted to remove a speed bump on Ingleside Drive because it was making too much noise.  

The same group had requested the hump about four years ago but now, due to the noise created by vehicles passing over it as well as interference with emergency vehicles going to nearby Thomas Hospital and fire station #1, they decided not having one would be preferred. 


Anonymous said…
Hate that speed bump. Even going over at a practically stand still, still rattles your teeth, let alone your car.
Thursday, June 15, 2023
