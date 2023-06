Fairhope, Alabama

Travel lift circa 2014



FAIRHOPE DOCKS ON FLY CREEK



The old "travel lift" that was used for many years to lift boats out of Fly Creek for servicing at the former boatyard has been sold at auction for $7,800; buyers will come to pick it up.

An engineer's report deemed the lift unsafe in its current condition.



A boat storage facility is being planned for the area.