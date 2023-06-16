Patterson Named New Electric Department Head

Fairhope, Alabama

Ben Patterson



Fairhope Public Utilities named Ben Patterson as the new Electric Superintendent. Patterson is a graduate of Central Alabama Community College where he received a degree in Business. Patterson is a licensed electrician and a lineman, he worked for the City previously before leaving and going into business for himself. He came back to the City in 2022 and has served as the Assistant Electrical Superintendent for the last year. “The city has great benefits and I enjoy working with the public and helping with upgrading the infrastructure of the City’s electrical system.” Patterson was raised in Alexander City, Alabama and for the last 15 years has called Fairhope home. He is married to wife Lori, and they have three children: sons,Grayson and Charlie, and daughter Lilli.

