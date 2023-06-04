Pride Month Events Continue; So Do Protests

Fairhope, Alabama

Drag show at Bay Breeze Cafe today.







KFFF protest.



PRIVATE DRAG QUEEN SHOW

The controversial drag queen show at the Bay Breeze Cafe in downtown Fairhope went on as scheduled today; but so did a protest across the street.

Tickets were required to get in to the private event put on by the Prism United organization which promotes diversity in the city; the protesters from the new "Keep Fairhope Family Friendly" group were mostly on the public sidewalk, on the other side of Fairhope Avenue.

By our count, this is the third year the show has been held at a restaurant in downtown; but the first year for protesters.



There was no interaction between groups when we were there; heavy security was present for today's event too.

KFFF Sunday.



Bay Breeze show entrance.













