Fairhope, Alabama

The city council (Martin and Boone absent) re-appointed Haymes Snedeker as municipal judge for another two year term; he was sworn in by circuit judge Joseph Norton.

Snedeker credited his assistants and magistrates for his successful sixteen years as judge -- and said he was particularly happy that Fairhope was chosen to be the first all-digital municipal court in the state, where cases may now be accessed online and fines paid.