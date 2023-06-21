University Students To Help Design New Pocket Park?

Fairhope, Alabama

Decommissioned substation.



NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION SOUGHT



Students from Tuskegee University have been invited to help design a new city park on the corner of Nichols and Young Street -- using the remains of the old electric substation.



Dr. Lyn Yonge, who owns adjacent property, in conjunction with the Hope Community organization is proposing the project as part of an overall revitalization for the traditionally African American neighborhood.

Professor Roderick Flacker of the School of Architecture visited the site recently and "liked the idea" of having some of his fourth year senior class students help with the project, Yonge said.

They could return later in the year to meet with community members and do the design during the fall semester, with in-kind help from the city.

Flacker mentioned possibly using recycled clay city tiles in the design, as pavers; local artists Ameri'ca Jones and Bruce Larsen have agreed to participate as well, Yonge said.

Yonge said he and others could help with funding that should be minimal since most work would be voluntary.

The two remaining old electric transformers are to be removed; the site has been tested for PCB chemicals, he added. None were found.



Final plans would need to be approved by the city council.





