Water Conservation Alert Issued

Fairhope, Alabama

VOLUNTARY STAGE I



FAIRHOPE – Due to high usage of water and lack of rain over the past several weeks, the City of Fairhope is enacting the voluntary Phase I of the water conservation ordinance. This phase is

enacted when water demand reaches an average of 80% (7,200,000) capacity for over seven

consecutive days. The City of Fairhope adopted a water conservation ordinance in 2020. It outlines three phases for water conservation. Phase II of the water conservation ordinance will be enacted if usage reaches 90% (8,100,000) of capacity for more than 7 days. Suggestions for voluntarily conserving water includes using water only when necessary for health and business, watering your lawn between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., turn off your irrigation if it is raining, take 5-minute showers, turn off water while brushing your teeth, and repair any water leaks.

The City of Fairhope has several water projects underway that will increase water capacity by 2

million gallons. Both are slated for completion later this year or the first of next year.

