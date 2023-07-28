Additional Water System Expansion Approved

Fairhope, Alabama

New pipe's route on CR 33.

TO SERVICE SOUTH SIDE GROWTH



The city council purchased 7,300 feet of 12-inch ductile iron pipe from Ferguson Waterworks for $350K ... for installation along CR 33 from the city's #3 water plant about a mile and a half south to CR 32, where it will eventually connect to service several new residential developments planned or underway in that area (Laurelbrook, Gaineswood expansion, Sherwood Grove, et. al.). This is for the materials only, not actual installation. (Plant #3 was recently named in honor of Curtis Cooper, a former water department employee.)



A $8+ million expansion of the plant itself has been underway for almost two years, in addition to two new water wells recently installed there (at least one more well is planned).



This is in addition to an entirely separate $6 million project already underway to bring more water north into town, a 24-inch water pipe being installed along CR 33, terminating at the Walmart water tower on Fairhope Avenue.

Developers may be required to assist financially with what are called "development assistance fees" but those numbers are generally not released to the public; developments outside city limits do not pay impact fees.

Citizens are still being asked to conserve water until upgrades are completed.





