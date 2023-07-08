Better Name Sought For New Park?

Fairhope, Alabama

Parking area on Scenic 98



After hearing an update from project engineers, the city council began discussing if the new park along Fly Creek should be called something more original than the generic "Triangle Park" being used now.

Councilman Burrell, who lives in the Flying Creek neighborhood on the other side of the creek said some of his neighbors suggest using the same name, because that was the creek's original "Indian" name.

When asked about it later, environmental committee chairman Gary Gover observed that when the city purchased the property in 2012, one stipulation was an effort be made to name some component for Dyas family patriarch Charles Dyas.



MORE DETAILED PLAN NEXT

The project moves now from a conceptual stage to the more-detailed engineering/design phase; one change after hearing public feedback is that trails will be mostly multi-use (bike and pedestrian) -- and another one is that the amphitheater converted to just another outdoor classroom.

Burrell also objected to the kayak launch in the creek, but other council members present voiced no objections.

FLY CREEK RESTORATION INCLUDED

Park planners will coordinate with ALDOT concerning the design of the damaged Hwy 98 culvert and restoration of the creek bed itself. Additional grant funding has been secured for this part of the project.

CONSTRUCTION NEXT YEAR

Since a trail tunnel under Veterans Drive is planned, actual construction is being timed to coincide with that of the new flower clock roundabout, early next year.





