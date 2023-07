Fairhope, Alabama





Blueberry Lane



NEW RIVERHORSE ACCESS ROAD



After widening and other improvements, the county has turned over Blueberry Lane north of Gayfer to the city as a second access to the new Riverhorse neighborhood. The Single Tax Corporation helped finance the improvements as well.

Three years ago, residents of the adjacent North Station neighborhood had objected that the primary access to the new development was to be through their community.