Controlled Burn At Knoll Park Today

Fairhope, Alabama

Knoll Park today.



PINE FOREST RESTORATION



For the first time since 2019, a controlled burn was conducted at Knoll Park as part of the ongoing long leaf forest restoration project begun there in 2014.

This one was supervised by the CFM Fire Management company of Bullock County, Alabama. Previous ones were done by retired Fairhope forester Patrick Waldrop and other local volunteers, but Waldrop moved away recently.

TRIANGLE TOO?

The Times has learned CFM may also perform similar burns at the designated segment of the new Triangle Park on Scenic 98 being set aside for a similar restoration.







