Decommissioned Substation Soil To Be Tested

Fairhope, Alabama

Former Nichols Avenue substation.



Former Church Street substation.



EPA REQUIREMENT



Southern Earth Sciences of Mobile was selected to perform testing for Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) at the former sites of electrical substations on Nichols Avenue and Church Street -- for a cost of $26K.

50 boring samples (1 foot deep) will be taken at Church for lab-testing, and 78 at Nichols with an additional 30 "wipe swipes" on remaining equipment there as well.

The Church Street site is owned by the Single Tax Corporation and future use is up to them; the Nichols one is city property and neighborhood residents are proposing for it be used as a park.

