Fairhope, Alabama

City Hall.



The city council is poised to pass an ordinance amendment to give all full time municipal employees two additional paid holidays every year: Mardi Gras Day and Juneteenth (June 19).

A full day off on Christmas Eve will be authorized too, instead of the current half day.

The changes will bring the city into line with what is being offered in other cities in the county, according to councilman Martin.





New holiday list.