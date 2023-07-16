Funding For Fly Creek Restoration Approved Too

Fairhope, Alabama

Failed US 98 Fly Creek culvert







Fly Creek looking east of Scenic 98



NEW TRIANGLE PARK AREA



A $2.7 million GOMESA federal grant was also approved for restoration of the Fly Creek stream bed, west of Highway 98 where a culvert under the road failed last year.

Erosion at the outfall is the reason cited for the culvert's failure and the new Eastern Shore Watershed Management plan mentions numerous other problems with the stream in the area (below).



Design of the project is to coordinate with ALDOT's upcoming repair of the culvert, and the city's Triangle Park project headed by Thompson Engineering, slated to begin next year.

The stream restoration is likely to be similar to the one undertaken at D'Olive Creek south of Interstate 10 in Daphne several years ago, according to sources familiar with the project.



Last year, the city received another $1.1 million GOMESA grant for trail construction in the new park as well.

Fees for offshore energy production are the source of the grants.



Fly Creek problems assessment.









