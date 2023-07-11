Grant Sought For New 'Fitness Court'

Fairhope, Alabama

FOR STIMPSON FIELD PARK



The city council approved applying for a $40K grant from the Blue Cross Blue Shield National Fitness Campaign program for a "fitness court" similar to the one located in Daphne's Trione Park.

The city would provide an additional matching $40K and the Rotary Club another $40K as well, according to the resolution passed. The Single Tax Corporation may be asked to contribute as well, White said.



The court would replace aging wooden fitness equipment installed in the park on Morphy Avenue now.



RECREATION BOARD OBJECTS

Recreation Department Director White said the city's recreation board voted against the proposal recently, because it is not a priority item for funding ... and for long term maintenance and vandalism concerns.

If the grant is awarded the city council is not obligated to accept it.



