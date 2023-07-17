Little Pt. Clear Venue Expansion Approved

Fairhope, Alabama

18263 Scenic Hwy 98 site.







New chapel design.



WEDDING CHAPEL ADDED

After a lengthy discussion about parking and maximum occupancy limits, during its July meeting the Baldwin County Planning Commission approved a conditional use and site plan for the 'Chapel at Little Point Clear' adjacent to the existing Little Point Clear venue at 18263 Scenic Hwy 98 south of Fairhope.



The old Ford Cottage on the property is to be converted into a 56 seat chapel with 14 new parking spaces available on-site; eleven spaces are on the original site next door with 11 overflow. Forty-nine off site overflow spaces are available too on nearby Sweetwater Circle, if necessary.

The commission also granted a highway setback variance simultaneously for three parking spaces slightly over the highway construction setback line.

MAXIMUM OCCUPANCY REDUCED

The commission decided to reduce maximum occupancy for both sites together (concurrent events) from the requested 150 to 125, to comply with earlier agreements.

All events will have to conclude by 10 PM, according to conditions of approval.

No members of the public spoke against the proposal.



Old Ford cottage.



New chapel site plan.

















