Fairhope, Alabama

New Fairhope pickleball courts.



QUAIL CREEK DRIVE



The six new pickle ball courts at the city's Quail Creek golf course have been completed, but not quite ready for play yet.

Times reported last January: "The city council approved American Tennis Courts Inc. to construct six pickleball courts at Quail Creek west of the golf club house where the old private tennis courts are now located. Cost $114,519.



The city acquired the property last year; the adjacent pool is to remain with the private club."