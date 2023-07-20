Newest Zoning Committee Holds First Meeting

Fairhope, Alabama





District 14 advisory committee.



COUNTY PLANNING DISTRICT 14

The district fourteen advisory committee just appointed by the county commission held its organizational meeting this morning at the Central Annex in Robertsdale: members are George Watters, Connie Glasford, Thomas Kiel, Jeffrey Underwood, and Marla Barnes -- chosen from all over the district.

Planning director Matthew Brown described the process as entirely "citizen driven" and said the committee members were selected to be "diverse" (one opposed zoning) -- then reviewed the timeline and gave a brief lesson in "zoning 101."



Eight weekly meetings are scheduled to develop the new zoning map/ordinance for the district.

Meeting schedule below.

(The June 6 voter referendum in the district passed, 656 to 365.)



