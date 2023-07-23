Restaurant Approved At Fairhope VFW

Fairhope, Alabama

950 Nichols Avenue



ALOHA BBQ MOVING INSIDE



The Board of Adjustments approved a special exception for the VFW Post 5660 to allow the Aloha BBQ to operate a restaurant in the back of their clubhouse at 950 Nichols Avenue.

Their commissary truck has been operating in the parking lot but the business wanted to move indoors, due to adverse weather; restaurant use is allowed in the M-1 zoning area, but not by right.

Operating hours will be limited to 10 AM - 4 PM and appropriate landscaping added in the parking area.

The entrance will be on the east side, open to general public. (The VFW club area is still members only.)







Board of Adjustments July meeting.









