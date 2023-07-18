West Fish River Area Zoning Enacted

Fairhope, Alabama

New District 39 zoning map.



BARNWELL/RIVER PARK AREA



The Baldwin County Commission voted unanimously to enact the new zoning map and associated ordinances developed by the district 39 advisory committee with only two changes: the Sherwood Grove and South Bend Village properties were changed from base community zoning designation (brown on the map) to PRD (Planned Residential Development), as requested by property owners to reflect subdivision plans already approved.

Generally speaking, the new base community zoning continues existing land uses as before, unless radical changes are proposed.



A successful February 7th voter referendum started the process; ordinances take effect immediately and the building moratorium is lifted.







February 7th zoning vote.





