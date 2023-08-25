Airport Authority Approves Terminal Grant/Construction

Fairhope, Alabama

August 24 Airport Authority.



$2 MILLION FAA GRANT FINALIZED



Without much discussion, the Airport Authority met in a special meeting Thursday to give final approval to the FAA passenger terminal grant -- and hire construction contractor, Crucible Construction. of Spanish Fort.



No specific amount was mentioned during this meeting but at their regular meeting in June, $2.3 million was given as total cost -- with a $700K match from the Authority (to be borrowed).

The Authority also passed a resolution supporting pre-applications for possible 2024 grants (AIP and AIG) -- to be used for runway and other improvements.









