Annual Road Paving To Begin Soon

Fairhope, Alabama

Sea Cliff Drive pot hole.



RESURFACING/STRIPING

The city council awarded a contract to low-bidder Asphalt Services of Spanish Fort for $990,772 to resurface various streets in the city. Parking lots at city hall and the Pecan Street warehouse facility were also included.



Public Works director Johnson said the cost for asphalt was greater than in past years. City roads are rated according to need; White Avenue had numerous, recent street utility excavations, he said.







Bancroft Alley - Gravel Road Paving - Approx. 175 L.F. Haver Lane - Cul-de-sac Paving - Approx. 170 L.F. Windmill Road - From Thompson Hall to SR181 - Approx. 2565 L.F. White Avenue - From S. Bayview St. To S. Mobile St. - Approx. 769 L.F. White Avenue - From S. Bayview to S. Section St. - Approx. 2782 L.F. Riveroaks Drive - From Boothe Rd To Oakwood Ave - Approx. 1195 L.F. Oakwood Ave, Sagebrush Lp & Driftwood Ave Paving - Approxl.F.8 L.F. Sea Cliff Dr. - From BC Maintenance to Southern Terminus - Approx. 2217 L.F. Bayou Drive - From N. section St. to Fairwood Blvd . - Approx. 1540 L.F . Quail Creek Drive - From SR181 to Neighborhood Entrance - Approx. 2210 L.F. Pecan Building Parking Resurfacing & Striping - Approx. 4338 SY City Hall/Civic Center Parking Resurfacing & Striping - Approx. 3680 SY