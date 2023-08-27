Better Access To City Playing Fields Sought

Fairhope, Alabama





Stadium kept locked.



Manley Rd. Soccer fields too.



SECURITY A CHRONIC PROBLEM



During the last Recreation Committee meeting, a citizen complained about most of the city's playing fields being kept locked, preventing access by families/kids wanting to use them.

Gary Gover said he knew of other citizens who wanted to see the "sports fields available for easier public use," especially on weekends; most are not available now, "kept under lock and key."



Recreation director Pat White replied that this is not a new issue; the reason fields are kept locked is to prevent "travel teams" from other communities (Mobile, Foley, etc.) from damaging the fields/equipment without paying the usual required fees -- as has happened in the past when they were kept open.



Only a few of the fields are now kept open for family play, such as soccer fields at Founders Park and some youth baseball at Volanta; the others have to be protected from costly damage, saved for local authorized league play, he said.

Councilman Martin, a member of the committee, agreed it was not a new problem; he suggested some kind of "coded lock" system may be employed on the gates for access.

Martin: "Fairhope citizens paid for all the fields ... some being used just for high schools now ... have to figure out some way ... all citizens can use them."

Director White: "Agreed ... have to figure out a way ... if we don't have someone here all the time ... the fields will be destroyed ... ."

Mayor Sullivan, who attended the meeting as well, said "all are city fields the public should have access to" -- and she thought having staff on duty 24/7 watching is the only practical solution. The additional personnel will have to be budgeted for (part time?) -- at some point, she added.

Councilman Burrell who is also a committee member, mentioned that professional sports coaches have been known to abuse city fields too, to teach their students without the required franchise contracts with the city.





