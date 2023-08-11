Contractor Breaks Water Main Pipe

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

 

East Fairhope Avenue.

 

DROUGHT CONTINUES

A contractor installing underground cable broke a water main on Fairhope Avenue at Blueberry Lane this morning causing the loss of a substantial amount of fresh water as the current water emergency caused by prolonged dry weather continued.

Fairhope Avenue (CR 48) was closed until further notice.

When asked by a Times reporter how much was lost, a water department worker at the site only replied "a lot."

Mayor Sullivan had said earlier that even though usage is down, the stage III emergency will continue until at least Monday when the city council will re-evaluate the situation during its regular council meeting.

Reduction to a stage II may be possible depending on useage and weather.

Water usage totals:

Monday, 8.7 million gallons
Tuesday, 8.1 million gallons
Wednesday, 7.7 million gallons
Thursday, 7.1 million gallons
 
Phase III will remain in effect per the water conservation ordinance until water usage drops below 100% usage for 7 consecutive days.
 

Comments

Anonymous said…
As critical as the water situation is right now, one would have figured a Fairhope utility inspector would have been working with this contractor to prevent such a thing like this from happening.

I hope the water main was properly located and marked! If not, the loss of water and all associated cost of repair should be billed to the contractor or their insurance company.
Friday, August 11, 2023
Anonymous said…
You have that backward. If correctly located and they cut the utility then the town can charge the company for water loss and repairs.
Friday, August 11, 2023
Anonymous said…
AT & T?
Friday, August 11, 2023
