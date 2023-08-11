Contractor Breaks Water Main Pipe

Fairhope, Alabama

East Fairhope Avenue.



DROUGHT CONTINUES



A contractor installing underground cable broke a water main on Fairhope Avenue at Blueberry Lane this morning causing the loss of a substantial amount of fresh water as the current water emergency caused by prolonged dry weather continued.

Fairhope Avenue (CR 48) was closed until further notice.



When asked by a Times reporter how much was lost, a water department worker at the site only replied "a lot."

Mayor Sullivan had said earlier that even though usage is down, the stage III emergency will continue until at least Monday when the city council will re-evaluate the situation during its regular council meeting.

Reduction to a stage II may be possible depending on useage and weather.

Water usage totals:

Monday, 8.7 million gallons Tuesday, 8.1 million gallons Wednesday, 7.7 million gallons Thursday, 7.1 million gallons