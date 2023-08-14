Council Makes Changes To Emergency Water Conservation Law

Fairhope, Alabama





August 14 council meeting.



TAKES EFFECT AUGUST 23



As the drought continues, during its regular meeting Monday the city council decided to leave current measures in place, but voted unanimously to make some technical changes to the law.

Beginning August 23, the seven-day water consumption monitoring requirement to move from one phase to the next was changed to seven-out-of-ten days instead.

Criteria for phase III was changed from 100 percent useage for that time period, to 95 percent; a requirement for 1.5 inches of rain during that time was added as well (to drop from phase III to phase II).

The change could not become effective sooner because of newspaper advertising required by state law, according to city clerk Hanks.

(Per the discussion, it was not made clear if a drop to phase II is possible ... before the amended ordinance takes effect on August 23.)



OTHER CHANGES COMING



Watering newly-planted lawns only will be permitted for thirty days when the new ordinance takes effect (phase III).



Topping off swimming pools will be allowed -- but not filling from empty (permit needed).

RAIN POSSIBLE TUESDAY?

An increased chance for rain is predicted for Tuesday afternoon, but then reduced chance for the next week.

















