'Encounter Development' Project Begins

Posted by Publisher on

Fairhope, Alabama 

 

Close Encounters movie house today.

 

INFRASTRUCTURE GOING IN

The famous house has been fenced off and site work begun at the 35-acre 'Encounter Development' on Hwy 181 in east Fairhope; streets and utility infrastructure will be first to be installed, according to the city's building inspector Eric Cortinas.

Plans for the site (inside city limits) approved earlier this year include a gas station/market on the corner and 12 commercial lots along the highways; interior lots to likely be mixed use offices/residential.

The project's engineer, Trey Jinright, told the Times then the house itself will probably be moved to a back lot at some point ... and used for office space. 

Encounter Development Llc. is the owner.


Encounter development plan.



August 30, 2023.

Comments

Post a Comment