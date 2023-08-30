'Encounter Development' Project Begins

Fairhope, Alabama

Close Encounters movie house today.



INFRASTRUCTURE GOING IN



The famous house has been fenced off and site work begun at the 35-acre 'Encounter Development' on Hwy 181 in east Fairhope; streets and utility infrastructure will be first to be installed, according to the city's building inspector Eric Cortinas.



Plans for the site (inside city limits) approved earlier this year include a gas station/market on the corner and 12 commercial lots along the highways; interior lots to likely be mixed use offices/residential.

The project's engineer, Trey Jinright, told the Times then the house itself will probably be moved to a back lot at some point ... and used for office space.

Encounter Development Llc. is the owner.







Encounter development plan.





