Fairhope Murals Proliferating

Fairhope, Alabama

Legg's history mural completed.



EASTERN SHORE CENTER WALLS

A mural based on a famous 1920s photo of the city's waterfront has been completed on the Rotolos Pizza building in the Eastern Shore Shopping Center on Greeno Road; a Times reporter discovered another one nearby, painted in 2007 behind another business in the center as well.

Artist Hannah Legg completed her mural last week and she has been selected by the city council to decorate the walls of the city's parking garage in downtown Fairhope next.

The other 2007 mural depicts a Mardi Gras scene; it was done by Kansas City, Missouri artist Paul Eade.





Eade's 2007 Mardi Gras mural.









