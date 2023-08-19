New Fairhope Shopping Center Held Up By Contractor's Mistakes

Fairhope, Alabama

Planter's Pointe opening delayed again.



DELAYED UNTIL DECEMBER?



After being asked by a citizen during a town hall meeting recently, mayor Sullivan said the Planter's Pointe shopping center on the corner of Hwy 104 and Hwy 181 in east Fairhope was being held up by improper installation of utility infrastructure (sewer, natural gas) along Hwy 104 by contractors.

She said she thought it may be as late a December before the problems could be rectified, and the project ready to open.

A Publix grocery will be the anchor store there (store 1799).





Utility installation being redone.





