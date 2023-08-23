New Northeast Side Apartment Construction Begins

Fairhope, Alabama





Rockwell Place apartments started.



N. HIGHWAY 181



Construction has begun on the 252-unit Rockwell Place apartment buildings on Highway 181 just north of Hwy 104.

The development is named for the original Quaker family owners of the property, whose homestead still stands nearby. It was used in filming of the famous 'Close Encounters of the Third Kind' movie in the 1970s.

'Rockwell Place' on 21 acres roughly across from 'The Waters' neighborhood on N. Hwy 181 is a 252-unit apartment complex by owner A.I. Corte Family Trust. Water and sewer service are to be provided by city of Fairhope and electric by Riviera Utilities (Foley).



The new 'Planters Pointe' shopping center is located across the highway too, just south of there.









