New Street Trees Struggling

Fairhope, Alabama

August 2023



SECTION STREET



Some of the new Chinese pistache street trees planted along Section Street in 2020 appear to be struggling to survive.

Fifty-five were purchased by the city council in May of that year for $22,400; later on some additional larger ones were purchased as well.



Hurricane Sally damaged some shorty after they were planted in September; several others died later, and were replaced in 2022.

Former city horticulturist Merchant told the Times at that time rooting could be a problem along city streets, because of heavy clay soil conditions.

Tree Committee chairman Fontenot said recently the tree species was well suited for the area; and he thought the remaining ones would survive once established.

Public Works director Johnson echoed those sentiments. Various online references confirm they like heat and do well during droughts, once established.



From Wikipedia: "Pistacia chinensis, the Chinese pistache, is a small to medium-sized tree in the genus Pistacia in the cashew family Anacardiaceae, native to central and western China. This species is planted as a street tree in temperate areas worldwide due to its attractive fruit and autumn foliage."







Previous trees circa 2019.



New Chinese pistaches ca. 2020





