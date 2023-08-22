Old Fairhope Bank Becoming 'Office Building'

Fairhope, Alabama

387 Fairhope Avenue.











FORMER TRUIST BANK LOCATION



The new owner of the former Truist Bank Building at 387 Fairhope Avenue is 'Fairhope Office Building Acquisition Llc.' according to property records.

Christopher G. Campbell is the registered agent for the local company affiliated with the Campbell Companies realty firm of Shreveport, Louisiana.

Renovation work has already begun inside. We reached out to the company about exact plans for the building but have not heard back.

Colonial Bank had a branch there for many years as well.













