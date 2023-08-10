Planning Commission Holds "Non-Meeting, Meeting"

Fairhope, Alabama





August 7 planning commission.



NO QUORUM FOR "REGULAR" ONE



Because not enough members showed up to constitute a quorum (5) according to Alabama Government Meeting Laws, the planning commission proceeded Monday to hold what it's attorney called an "informal, non-meeting, meeting" instead -- to allow several citizens who showed up a chance to weigh in on agenda items.

No votes were taken.



Commissioners Bryant, Cortinas, Burrell and Worsham were the only ones present; Chairman Turner, McKellar, Hall-Black, and Kohler were absent.



Such meetings are fairly common for the city's many advisory committees but not so much for official commissions and boards.



Committee members are mostly unpaid citizen volunteers, selected by the mayor, appointed by council for six year terms. Burrell is city council's representative, Cortinas fills the slot for a city employee.

There is one current vacancy on the commission, according to city's website.



MEETING RESCHEDULED

An official meeting was rescheduled for Tuesday, August 15, 5PM. The agenda will be repeated, same.



QUESTIONS ARISE

We can find no mention of, or authorization for "informal" or "non-meeting meetings" in the applicable state law (Alabama Code Section 36-25A); but the League of Municipalities, a private advisory organization for cities in the state, has advice listed on their website giving wide leeway for interpretation to local governments.

Since this particular meeting was actually live streamed, no serious questions arise concerning transparency.

The Times usually reports possible violations to appropriate state and county agencies.



MAYOR WEIGHS IN

"I hate they did not have a quorum and wish we would have had the opportunity to reschedule before an informal meeting. I do think the informal meeting was productive."



.

