Police Cars To Get New Engines

Fairhope, Alabama

Chevy Tahoe patrol car.



CHEVY TAHOES



Rather than replace two police patrol vehicles currently out of service for $60K each, the city council voted to replace the engines in two of them for $12.6K (for both) -- as requested by chief Hollinghead.



One is a 2018 model and the other a 2019; both have relatively low mileage (68K and 45K) but because of the nature of police work actual engine running times are much greater, according to public works director Johnson who oversees the city's vehicle maintenance department.

The re-manufactured engines come with a 3 year/36K mile warranty, he said.

