Fairhope, Alabama





THOMPSON HALL QUADPLEXES



Site preparation is beginning for a 16-unit apartment project on 1.9 acres on the corner of Thompson Hall and Twin Beech Roads just outside of city limits.

The project was approved by the planning commission in spring of 2020.

Provision Investments Llc. is the owner.

This is across the street from the 240-unit Flats at East Bay apartment project, under construction for some time.