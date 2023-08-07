Water Emergency Declared; Mandatory Conservation Ordered

Fairhope, Alabama

VOLUNTARY CONSERVATION UNSUCCESSFUL

Due to continuing hot, dry weather and the failure of voluntary conservation, the city council voted today to declare a water emergency and authorize the mayor to proceed to a stage 3, mandatory water conservation. Councilman Martin was absent.



Irrigation (ie. lawn watering), the major drain on the system currently, is now prohibited until further notice to let nearly-empty water tanks refill.

Other restrictions apply as well -- subject to fines by city code enforcement officers (via tickets in municipal court). (see ordinance below.)



ORDINANCE TO BE CHANGED?

The council also discussed changing the seven-day deficit requirement in the current ordinance, to make it more responsive and effective. The mayor said the numbers were very close to the set limit all of last week. The ordinance was enacted in May of 2020.

