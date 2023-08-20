Water Restrictions Easing Monday

Fairhope, Alabama

photo thefairhopetimes.blogspot.com



EMERGENCY CONTINUES



Because of some rain earlier this week, beginning tomorrow (Monday August 21) water use restrictions will be reduced from the current phase III to a phase II, where limited irrigation (lawn watering) is permitted.

Citizens with odd numbered addresses may water on Monday and Wednesday; those with even ones on Wednesday and Thursday. Not permitted 5-9 AM or PM, during peak water use hours or on weekends.

(Newly-planted lawns/landscaping exempt for 30 days.)



Irrigation in summer months is the main drain on the water system.

PHASE II RESTRICTIONS



Irrigation utilizing individual sprinklers from hoses or buried sprinkler systems for the purpose of watering lawns, gardens, landscaped areas, trees, shrubs, and other plants is prohibited, except on designated water-use days which shall be as follows:

• Odd-numbered Street addresses will water on Monday and Wednesday

• Even-numbered Street addresses will water on Tuesday and Thursday

• No irrigation shall be performed between the hours 5 – 9 a.m. and 5 – 9 p.m.

• No watering will be allowed on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday

PHASE III COULD RETURN

Citizens are being asked to continue conservation. If dry weather continues as predicted, a return to more-strict phase III could be triggered next week, per the governing ordinance.



