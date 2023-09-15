Alternative Site Proposed For New "Fitness Court"

Fairhope, Alabama

PIER/ROSE GARDEN AREA?

During a discussion about funding for the new fitness court, council members Burrell and Martin suggested an alternative to the originally-proposed site a Stimpson Field, just west of the Mike Ford Tennis Complex.

Burrell said it is possible the city may have an opportunity to purchase the delapidated little building at the base of the bluff at the municipal pier from the Single Tax Corporation; and if that happens a fitness court there would likely get more use than the other site, given the large number of walkers/joggers who frequent that area daily.

Councilman Martin agreed; said the city's recreation board favored the waterfront site too.

The fitness court is described in the documentation as "an outdoor circuit training system that can support 28 simultaneous users ... including a public art mural and digital engagement wall."

The city of Daphne installed one two years ago.



GRANTS HELP WITH FUNDING

The trademarked Fitness Court System is part of the National Fitness Campaign LP; funding is by $40K grants each from the Rotary Club, Single Tax Corporation and Blue Cross/Blue Shield of Alabama.

The city's share is $100K for the equipment and necessary additional for the concrete pad/installation costs; total not to exceed $150K, according to the resolution passed by the city council.









